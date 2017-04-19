Mario Pasalic - the Chelsea midfielder currently on loan at AC Milan is set to make his stay at the club permanent.

The Croatian has quietly been one of Milan’s better performers this year and may not feature in Antonio Conte’s team if he returns to London after a pretty good season at Milan.

According to CalcioMercato, Milan would need to make a pretty decent offer as Chelsea aren’t going to be budged - they can simply wait out Pasalic’s contract which has another year on it and delay a move until a good offer is made. This means that Milan need to show the money if they want to grab Pasalic, who has settled in well at the San Siro making 16 appearances for Milan while contributing four goals to Vincenzo Montella’s first campaign in charge.

Last year’s summer mercato saw Milan fail to find two pennies to rub together - losing out on signing after signing while splashing the cash on the decent Gianluca Lapadula among others. The Rossoneri have found themselves settling for loan deals - with Ocampos and Deulofeu lining up with Mati Fernandez and Pasalic.