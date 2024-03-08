AC Milan Dismiss Slavia Praha 4-2 At The San Siro But Will Have Regrets As Defence Falters

AC Milan hosted Slavia Praha at the San Siro last night for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Rossoneri came away with a 4-2 victory but will feel they missed an opportunity to put the tie to bed as Prague received an early red card and should not have been able to score twice in Italy.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Milan as he connected with a deep curling cross from Rafael Leao after 34 minutes where Milan were on the backfoot. Prague managed to equalise just two minutes later from a stunning volley frm outside the box after a poor clearance from Tijjani Reijnders.

The Dutch midfielder would redeem himself with a rocket of a shot to give us the lead again from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 at the 44th minute. Milan turned up the pressure and Rubemn Loftus-Cheek scored with a thunderous header from Alessandro Florenzi’s corner in the 46th minute to give us a two goal cushion.

In the second half, they looked more dangerous and we fell into a trap as they scored another goal when their substitute Schranz was left alone at the back post to rifle in a volley to make it 3-2.

The decisive goal came from Christian Pulisic who stole Leao’s brilliant goal with a toe poke on the line to get his first ever goal in the competition. Leao dribbled through four defenders and chipped the keeper but will not get a goal for his efforts but rather a second assist for the game.

The 4-2 result is perhaps better for Prague than Milan as it gives them hope as they are very strong at home and will be excited to overturn the result next week.

Prague will be confident heading into the next round as they remain unbeaten in the competition at home and have not conceded a single goal there in this year’s UEL group stages.