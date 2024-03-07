Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Slavia Praha

AC Milan take on Slavia Praha at the San Siro tonight as the Rossoneri aim to secure a big win in the firsdt leg of the round of 16. Stefano Pioli’s side have not been in the best form this past month but need to come out of the gates firing.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Central attacking midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Ruben Loftus-Cheek vs Oscar Dorley

The Englishman scored a decisive brace for Milan in the home game against Starr Rennais that set the tone for the overall result over the two legs. He has grown in confidence and shown he is most effective closer to goal and is quite good at burying chances. This likely will result in Oscar Dorley man marking him and keeping him at bay outside the box. RLC will need to focus more on late runs into the box and will want to carve out some shooting chances at the edge of the box. Oscar is a 25 year Liberia international who was one of the standout performers for Prague in the UEL so far as the team conceded in just one game in the group stages. He is great at breaking up play and launching attacks with wide passes. This will be an interesting match up to see if he can cut RLC out of the game.

Right winger vs Right centre back

Christian Pulisic vs David Zima

The young defender spent two and a half seasons on loan in Serie A with Torino. He returned to a starting role in Prague and has done well in the back three system. He will have to keep our American winger quiet despite a couple of feisty games from him. Pulisic has lots of quality but lacks consistency, regardless he has 8 goals for Milan in his debut season but he has interestingly never scored in the Europa League with Milan nor with Borussia Dortmund across 8 appearances. He should be aiming to break this duck and spur Milan into the next round. The goal contributions from the right usually guarantee a win for us.

Centre back vs Striker

Matteo Gabbia vs Mojmir Chytil

For the moment, Gabbia is our best defender and has been a godsend since he rejoined from Villarreal in January. With the starters recovering from injury, he needs to keep up the top performances to hold onto his starting spot for the remainder of the season. He will have quite a task tonight as Chytil has 15 goals and 5 assists across all competitions in his debut season with Prague. He has scored 2 braces in the UEL as he is paced but is big enough to use his physicality to hold up the ball and turn defenders. Milan have struggled to keep clean sheets in 2024 and have been vulnerable to mistakes leading to penalties. This should be a straightforward game but can be complicated if Gabbia does not handle Chytil well.

Predictions

Loftus-Cheek Winner

Pulisic Winner

Gabbia Winner