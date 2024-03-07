Match Preview: AC Milan vs Slavia Praha H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Slavia Praha in the round of 16 of the Europa League as Stefano Pioli looks for a big result after a poor run of form. Milan have just gotten back to winning ways but remain unconvincing in the final third and slightly shaky in defence.

H2H

N/A

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, L, D, W

Prague: D, W, W, L, D

Players to Watch

Christian Pulisic

The winger is a polarising figure at the club since joining this summer. He is somehow one of the top contributing attackers but equally disappears in games and is entirely absent in big fixtures. He is leaps and bounds ahead of hyped up Chukwueze - who has flopped thus far - but needs some consistency. He is yet to score in the UEL ever and this is the perfect opportunity to get off the mark. The American is making waves in the league and is on track for his most productive season since 2019/20.

Mojmir Chytil

The summer signing from Sigma Olomouc is crushing it with 15 goals and 5 assists across all competitions as Slavia Praha fight city rival Sparta Praha for the Czech title. The striker is having a great time in Europe with two braces and an assist in their win over AS Roma in the group stages. Stefano Pioli have some key defenders back but is opting for some familiarity with Simon Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia starting. Kjaer has an important task as the duo of Chytil and Jurecka have 28 goals between them.

Tijjani Reijnders

Reijnders has started the previous two league games as Bennacer retook his spot in the starting line up. The Algerian will be rested for this clash allowing Reijnders to partner with Adli in the middle of the park. Th Dutch midfielder will be expected to drive the play and add some coverage to the midfield. The fixture will rely on Milan breaking up their play and tightening the gaps in the centre of the pitch. It is an important chance for him to re-establish himself in Pioli’s system and make an impression to shift the pecking order.

Prediction: Milan 3-0 Prague