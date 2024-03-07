AC Milan Look To Impress In The Europa League Round of 16 As Slavia Praha Visit

AC Milan host Slavia Praha at the San Siro for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League after beating Stade Rennais in the play offs last month. Milan are coming off a 1-0 win over Lazio but have struggled otherwise in February.

Slavia Praha sit second in the Czech Fortuna Liga just 4 points behind city rivals Sparta Praha with summer signing Mojmir Chytil delivering big with 15 goals and 5 assists across all competitions.

The defensive options are improving for Stefano Pioli as Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu are back from injury but still need to build up their match fitness. The return of the trio at a critical juncture of the season will be a big boost given the poor defensive record thus far in 2024.

All eyes will be on Rafael Leao for Milan, the winger is the top performer in European competitions for Milan with 3 goals across the UCL and UEL thus far. He played a key role in Milan making it to the semi finals of the Champions League last season and will be primed for a starring role in the fixture tonight.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.