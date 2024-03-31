AC Milan Sweep Fiorentina Aside In 2-1 Win As Leao Returns To Dominant Form

AC Milan travelled to Florence and took all three points beating Fiorentina 2-1 to extend their winning streak to six across all competitions and open a six point lead above Juventus cementing themselves in second.

The game started off with a minute of silence for Joe Barone - the Fiorentina Technical Director - who passed away just before the international break ahead of their fixture. Our condolences to the club and his family.

Milan looked in control from the first minute with an explosive start from Samuel Chukwueze in the first half setting up Olivier Giroud on goal, getting a header forcing a save and positioning himself well in the box in one of his best performances for Milan yet. He would go on to play in Rafael Leao into the box before a stunning backheel from the Portuguese winger would set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the opening goal from point blank range. RLC now has 10 goals for the season from midfield.

Alfred Duncan would equalise for Fiorentina about three minutes later as the defence fell asleep. Leao burst forth collecting a through ball from Tijjani Reijnders and sprinted across the pitch straight past the defence and the keeper before slotting into an empty net after beating everyone for pace with his run. The enigmatic winger got a goal and an assist to take his tally for the season to 11 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. He has the joint most goal contributions with Olivier Giroud at 23.

Mike Maignan deserves lots of praise in this game as he made a number of last ditch saves keeping out Belotti and Mandragora securing the win. A reminder of his class.