AC Milan Eke Out A 1-0 Win Over Lazio As Referee Loses Control Of The Fixture

AC Milan travelled to the capital to face Lazio yesterday night and it was not pretty.Milan came away with all three points from the slimmest of margins as an 88th minute winner settled the result in our favour.

The play was awful from both sides in the first half but some changes in the second period got things moving. Milan looked slightly lost and were lucky to secure this win. The referee lost control of the game leading to three red cards being issued in the second half to Lazio but worryingly 10 bookings additionally.

Fikayo Tomori came off the bench marking his return and looked decent partnered with Malick Thiaw. A clean sheet with four defenders on the pitch at CB throughout the game shows some growth.

Noah Okafor came up huge for not just Milan but especially Stefano Pioli with a strong finish allowing Milan to score with their third shot in the attacking sequence to beat Provedel. The 1-0 win will be sweet after the harsh result against Atalanta. The game winner allows the Rossoneri to stabilise ahead of their Europa League clashes.