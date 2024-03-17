AC Milan Whoop Hellas Verona 3-1 As Chukwueze Fires Off A Whopper For His First Serie A Goal

AC Milan travelled to face Hellas Verona at the Bentegodi and comfortably secured all three points in a convincing 3-1 victory. Stefano Pioli stuck with most of his starters and will be happy heading into the break as Milan have 5 wins in a row.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort and he grinded his way through multiple defenders holding onto the ball tackle after tackle before toe poking it over the keeper as he charged inward to goal from the by-line. It was a Theo classic.

Chrisitian Pulisic doubled out lead just five minutes into the second half as Noah Okafor’s shot was parried and Pulisc just tapped in the rebound. Verona would equalise as Milan fall victim to yet another long shot as winger Noslin fired a rocket at Mike Maignan from outside the box and pulled one back for his team in the 64th minute.

The icing on the cake came from right winger Samuel Chukwueze just five minutes after being subbed on. The Nigerian was at the edge of the box for the corner and a wayward clearance saw the ball drop and he walloped it past everyone for a stunning goal to cap off a wing and bag his first goal in Serie A.

The Rossoneri head into the break in second place and with a wider margin above Juventus after their 0-0 draw with Genoa. Milan are now 3 points ahead with 9 games until the end of the season.