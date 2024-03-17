Match Preview: Hellas Verona vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan will face Hellas Verona at the Bentegodi this afternoon with three crucial points on the line to hold onto second place into the international break. Milan are high on confidence but cannot slip up against the 15th placed side.

H2H

Milan 3-2 Verona

Verona 1-3 Milan

Verona 1-2 Milan

Milan 3-1 Verona

Milan 1-0 Verona

Form Guide (all competitions)

Verona: D, D, L, W, W

Milan: D, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Theo Hernandez

Theo seems to be having a quieter season than usually but has slowly accumulated lots of goal contributions with 4 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. His brilliant assist in the midweek is a reminder of what a serious threat he is bursting down that left wing. His chemistry with Leao is great and he is growing in influence in the second half of the season. He is yet to score nor provide an assist against Verona so this is a good chance for him to scratch off another team off his list.

Ondrej Duda

The midfielder joined from Cologne this summer and has been one of the few bright spots in a otherwise uninspiring squad. The Slovakian has 1 goal and 3 assists from the middle of the park but has very much been the engine of this squad. His is the chief disruptor of the opposition’ play and is the one kicking off the mover forward. Bennacer and Reijnders will need to keep him in check to keep their attack at bay. Milan has suffered at the hands of unassuming midfielders taking pop shots from distance so will aim not to fall victim again.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The former Chelsea midfielder is in blistering form and is on track for his best ever season in professional football. His 9 goals and 2 assists have been crucial to the Rossoneri’s second place in Serie A and their progression in the Europa League. His threat with the late runs into the box and the tap in at the back post, he operates as a second striker more than an attacking midfielder and is excelling in this role. RLC has arguably been a better performer in the UEL than Serie A given the minutes player but he needs to support the attack in the league as these small games are important to take all three points.

Prediction: Verona 1-2 Milan