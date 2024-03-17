AC Milan Aiming To Solidify Second Place With Trip To Face Hellas Verona As Maignan Dodges Injury

AC Milan will be on the road again as they face Hellas Verona at the Bentegodi in an early kick off game today. Milan are coming off an important win over Slavia Praha in the Europa League and will be beaming with confidence.

Verona sit in 15th place but are on a two game winning streak without conceding a goal and have lost just one game in their previous five. They are just 2 points above the relegation zone so will be fighting for their lives in every game in the final 10 of the season.

Mike Maignan’s injury on Thursday has turned out to be a minor one which is a big boost for Stefano Pioli this weekend and heading into the international break. Milan will be aiming to secure a victory and head into the break in second place ahead of Juventus.

Milan will be going with a full strength team so no major rotations are expected but Luka Jovic may start over Olivier Giroud while Alessandro Florenzi and Matteo Gabbia may get starts.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria (Florenzi), Thiaw (Gabbia), Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic (Giroud).