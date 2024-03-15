AC Milan Sweep Aside Slavia Praha In 3-1 Victory As Leao Returns To His Best

AC Milan were seemingly faced with a daunting task to beat Slavia Praha at the Fortuna Arena in Prague in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. The hostile crowd must have been difficult for the Rossoneri to face but an early red card changed everything as their captain Tomas Holes stamped on Davide Calabria and was sent off.

Milan dispatched them off with a convincing 3-1 victory with all three goals for Milan coming in the first half and the tie looking closed off rather early. Slavia Praha were unbeaten at home in Europe and had not conceded a single goal in 5 UEL game there so far making the result a testament to Milan’s quality.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring as he turned back on the defender and slotting into the far post after Rafael Leao simple pass to him in the box. Ruben Loftus-Cheek doubled our lead just three minutes later as a lovely team goal ended with a tap in for the Englishman after Theo Hernandez squared the ball across the face of goal. The crème de la crème was Leao stunning finish from outside the box curling into the top corner catching everyone out at the end of he first half, the stunning shot came from Pulisic’s change of wing and the shock left Stanek stunned.

The downside was yet another injury to Mike Maignan as he pulled up holding his calf and was withdrawn for Marco Sportiello in the first half. Milan conceded just before the end of the game but the win was already secue.

Milan head into the quarter finals and will learn of their next opponents and the path to the final later today.