Key Battles and Prediction: Slavia Praha vs AC Milan

AC Milan have a big challenge ahead of them this evening as they need to beat the unbeaten Slavia Praha on home soil in the Europa League. Milan have a two goal advantage but it does not seem like enough given Praha have not conceded at home in the competition and look like they can score against us.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Goalkeeper

Olivier Giroud vs Jindrich Stanek

Stanek is a new goalkeeper for Slavia Praha but is standing on a big clean sheet record in Europe and has kept 2/2 in the league thus far. He may have conceded 4 goals at the San Siro but he was a standout performer and really kept his team in the overall tie. Giroud just opened his account in the UEL last week but seems up for the challenge and as one of the only players in the side to win a Europa League title, he needs to be a leader and be clinical in this game above all. We are not likely to have many chances early on as they pile on the pressure but we need to be lethal on the counter which means Giroud needs to hit the target every single time to make this work.

Right winger vs Left centre back

Christian Pulisic vs David Zima

The American is establishing himself as the signing of the summer and is in red hot form with two goals in the previous two games including the winner in the 1-0 victory over Empoli on the weekend. He has a big role to play facing Zima again, he managed to find spaces in the previous tie but struggled to dip in from the right. The late runs into the box worked better as he managed to get a sight of goal while he was blocked at the edges of the pitch when he attempted to run in. Milan must break past the defence and spoil Slavia Praha’s perfect clean sheet record at the Fortuna Arena. El Hadji Malcik Diouf will be suspended for this game after his red card last week which allows Pulisic a better chance likely against Boril.

Left attacking midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

David Doudera vs Tijjani Reijnders

Doudera stunned us last week with that blistering volley after Reijnders poor clearance getting his side back into the game and giving some belief. Doudera is one of the better performers for Slavia Praha in the Europa League with 3 goals and 2 assists thus far. He also menaced us in the midfield with his pressing and very direct play running directly against the midfield and defence. Reijnders has an important task to disrupt Doudera and Provod from progressing further up the pithc. We have seen most of the players in the squad have quite a shot on them so we must cut them out and limit their space to operate.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

Pulisic Winner

Reijnders Winner