Match Preview: Slavia Praha vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Slavia Praha in a difficult fixture at the impenetrable Fortuna Arena where Slavia Praha have not conceded nor dropped points in the Europa League thus far. Stefano Pioli has a big task on his hands and needs to send a message to the remaining teams heading into the quarters.

H2H

Milan 4-2 Praha

Form Guide (all competitions)

Praha: W, L, D, L, W

Milan: L, D, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

The winger had an incredible game at the San Siro last week getting two crucial assists for Giroud and Pulisic. He needs to deliver exactly the same type of performance today. He has a big opportunity to spur the Rossoneri into the next round and this first goal will do it. Milan cannot concede first and fall onto the backfoot so a quick attacking start is crucial. Leao managed his game well against Vicek last time and has shown that he can beat the defenders so getting this in early will be key.

Jindrich Stanek

The shot stopper has an excellent game against us despite conceding four goals as it could have been quite a few more. The impressive and terrifying statistic is that Slavia Praha have not conceded at home - the Fortuna Arena - in the Europa League this season across five games in the qualifying and group stages. Milan have a big ask to beat Stanek on his home turf with a hostile crowd backing him. What’s even more stunning is that Stanek just joined in January has not conceded in the league yet and Slavia Praha’s has been rotating three keepers in Stanek, Mandous (kept the four group stage clean sheets) and the injured #1 Kolar (kept the two qualifying clean sheets).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The Englishman has been a baller in the Europa League with 3 goals in 3 games usually at crucial moments but all of these have come at the San Siro to this point. He is on track to make this his best ever season in his career and he has a crucial part of the Chelsea squad that won the Europa League in 2018/19. He needs to disrupt Slavia Praha further up the field and add pressure in the box with his late runs. He needs to be taking more shots and testing the keeper as much as he can to force some mistakes to get that goal.

Prediction: Praha 1-2 Milan