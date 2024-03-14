AC Milan Face Tough Task To Beat Slavia Praha On The Road As Europa League Quarters Beckon

AC Milan face a tough challenge on the road against Slavia Praha this evening in Prague. Milan come into the clash with a 4-2 advantage gained at the San Siro but most fans and the team are less optimistic given the game should have had a wider margin and there is a sliver of hope for Slavia Praha to pull off an upset.

The two main changes from the previous game will come in the defence as Fikayo Tomori starts replacing Simon Kjaer and captain Davide Calabria returns to replace the suspended Alessandro Florenzi.

Slavia Praha have not conceded at home in their entire Europa League campaign this season in 5 games so the Rossoneri attack will be the ones to unlock the tie. Olivier Giroud scored his first goal in the competition this season last week and hopefully can come up big yet again.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.