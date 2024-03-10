AC Milan Secure Three Points Against Empoli As Pulisic Delivers In 1-0 Win

AC Milan hosted Empoli at the San Siro in the early kick off as Stefano Pioli heavily rotated his side. Milan scraped a 1-0 victory with a goal in the first half but looked toothless in attack and largely lacking a game plan.

Christian Pulisic came up big yet again scoring the winning goal and securing all three points for Milan. Pulisic side-footed in and took a deflection off the centre back after Noah Okafor cut back a low cross on a quick counter attack.

Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori are the big winners today as they started together for the first time in over 100 days and secured a clean sheet. Mike Maignan was relatively untested throughout the game but will appreciate the improvement.

Some key players got a rest ahead of the UEL crunch tie in the midweek which is a huge bonus and Milan temporarily got into second place with Juventus yet to play.