Match Preview: AC Milan vs Empoli H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan play Empoli at home in the early kick off today. The Rossoneri will want a win and hope the likes of Juventus or Bologna drop points to gain an even stronger foothold in the Champions League places. Empoli have been in good form so expect a tough match.

H2H

Empoli 2-4 Milan

Milan 1-0 Empoli

Empoli 1-3 Milan

Milan 0-0 Empoli

Empoli 0-3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, L, D, W, W

Empoli: D, W, D, W, L

Players to Watch

Malick Thiaw

The defender is yet to play a significant part in a victory since his return. He played the full 90 minutes in the Monza loss where he gave away a penalty and had other errors and was part of the 1-1 draw with Atalanta. He only featured for 9 minutes in the Lazio victory so it would be good to see him take charge and help to deliver a positive result especially with Tomori by his side. Thiaw still needs to prove himself as Kalulu and Gabbia will certainly be challenging for his spot.

M’baye Niang

The former Milan attacker and banter era banner star has landed back in Serie A at Empoli. He somehow has 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games but largely thanks to penalties. He has 11 goals across all competitions this season as he was in decent form in Turkey ahead of the winter transfer. This season has been a recurring theme of former players and current ones on loan scoring against us and this is a big risk with Niang especially given how many penalties we have been conceding. Beyond this, he is facing a Thiaw-Tomori not at 100% and will want to make a statement at the San Siro.

Luka Jovic

Jovic needs some redemption, he was a hero in December and January but all of a sudden crashed out of favour in February. The sending of against Monza leaves a sour taste in the mouth but he needs to keep it simple and just keep working. His grind is what got him all those goals to break into the side and he needs to keep his head down and just aim at goal in this one. The 26 year old has 8 goals and 1 assist in just 898 minutes of play giving him the best goals to minutes ratio in the squad. An big chance to reassert himself.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Empoli