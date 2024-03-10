AC Milan Heavily Rotating For Empoli Early Kick Off At The San Siro But Tomori Is Back

AC Milan have the early kick off today against Empoli after a fiery performance in the UEL in midweek. The Rossoneri need to steady up and secure their spot in the league as well as challenge Juventus for the second spot.

The game will have the players switched but Milan will want to have a strong first half to be able to take their foot off the gas for the second half and keep some energy for the midweek clash against Slavia Praha in the Czech Republic.

Stefano Pioli is going for a major rotation in this game significantly in defence and up front. Luka Jovic starts to be able to rest Olivier Giroud while Noah Okafor will be deployed as the left winger. Samuel Chukuwueze however does not get selected above Christian Pulisic.

The Rossoneri fans will be eager to see Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori back together in the heart of defence after their respective injuries. The defence for this game is arguably our first string after months of issues but Thiaw and Tomori might not be fully fit just yet.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor; Jovic.