Key Battles and Prediction: Lazio vs AC Milan

AC Milan travel to face Lazio amidst a deepening crisis as the Rossoneri are winless in three games. The line up should be the same as the Atalanta game which means the side can build on the positive performance but need to take all three points this time.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Alessio Romagnoli

Romagnoli playing up against Giroud is an interesting match up to keep an eye on as the former Milan defender has retaken his starting spot after his injury and the results have looked better since he came back. Giroud is equally on track for his best season with the Rossoneri with 13 goals and 9 assists across all competitions thus far. Giroud tends to score in alternate games and turns up for the bigger fixtures as he glides in and out of games but can exploit the gaps when teams are desperate. This is a match up of a veteran against a veteran whilst on the other end, Immobile will be a relatively inexperienced pairing of Thiaw and Gabbia showing the contrast in projects. Giroud has been dominant aerially especially when he finds space at the back post and this game seems prime for him to net one.

Centre back vs Striker

Malick Thiaw vs Ciro Immobile

Thiaw needs to put in a strong shift and counter Immobile at all junctures. We have been conceding too many penalties and Thiaw is responsible for one of the four in the previous three games. He needs to be composed and fight against Immobile and Alberto outside the box as calls are not going our way in the box. The defender has looked rusty since his injury and it seems Pioli is rushing him as he wants to add height and speed into the defence at the cost of accuracy and composure for the moment. Kjaer had been exposed but was a good presence at the back with his passes working for us while Thiaw has been largely inconsistent in February. Immobile is not having a good season but still has 10 goals in all competitions. He is usually on target against Milan and will definitely bury a penalty if his side get one. We need a clean sheet to win this one.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Ismael Bennacer vs Matteo Guendozi

Guendozi scored an important goal in the win over Torino and has been venturing further forward under Sarri. He will need to break past Bennacer and Adli to find space to challenge Maignan or put the ball. Bennacer has been exceptional since his return from injury and AFCON, he controls the pace well and is fostering a strong partnership with Adli which has surprisingly sidelined Reijnders - a Pioli favourite. This game will need a little bit more from Bennacer as he needs to manage the press of Guendozi whilst simultaneously closing down the space for Alberto - who will aim to work between the lines. Bennacer has been doing a complex of role contributing to the attack and defending deep but will need to distribute duties to Adli and Loftus-Cheek in this one to ensure he is not caught out.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

Thiaw Winner

Bennacer Winner