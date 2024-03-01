Match Preview: Lazio vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan are in crisis mode with two losses and a draw in their previous three games conceding 4 penalties and dropping points in consecutive games to Juventus in the league. Stefano Pioli needs his defence to tighten up and his attack to be clinical for a win against an equally desperate Lazio.

H2H

Milan 4-0 Lazio (Coppa)

Lazio 1-2 Milan

Lazio 4-0 Milan

Milan 2-0 Lazio

Milan 2-0 Lazio

Form Guide (all competitions)

Lazio: W, W, L, W, L

Milan: W, W, L, L, D

Players to Watch

Matteo Gabbia

Gabbia has been exceptional and easily the best defender since his return to Milan in January. There is now a crossroads approaching for the defence as Malick Thiaw is fit but looks rusty, Fikayo Tomori is back on the bench and Pierre Kalulu is in group training. Gabbia needs to hold down that starting spot for the next dozen or so games, this is his best chance at Milan. A clean sheet would help but he must keep at it with the decisive tackles and good understanding of the game. The potential partnership of him and Tomori until the end of the season would be great for his development.

Ciro Immobile

Milan have conceded too many penalties in recent weeks with dropped points against AC Monza and Atalanta coming as a result. Immobile will bury a penalty if given the opportunity and despite having an off season, he still has 10 goals across all competitions for the season. Furthermore, Milan defence is inexperienced and Immobile feasts on this as he knows the league so well. Thiaw and Gabbia need to work well together and not give Lazio the chance to step into the box.

Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has looked shaky since his return from injury but it seems Pioli will stick with him. Simon Kjaer had been doing well but is exposed by Lacey strikers and has not been entirely convincing aerially. Thiaw conceded a devastating penalty in his opening game and has been directly responsible for goals in his previous two games. He is obviously rusty but need to get back some consistency sooner rather than later as Pioli puts his faith in him and Milan are dropping crucial points. The defence has been the issue this season as the number of goals conceded is obscene. Thiaw can be a huge asset but needs to calm down and do the basics right.

Prediction: Lazio 0-1 Milan