AC Milan Travel To Rome For Lazio Clash As Both Sides Desperate For Three Points

AC Milan will be on the road tonight to the capital to face Lazio after a tough couple of matches. Milan are coming into the game with two losses and a draw.

Lazio are just 4 points off a European spot so will be fighting hard in the final 12 games of the season to secure that finish. Lazio are not in the best form either but pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League showing they mean business.

Captain Calabria is back in the starting line up. The Rossoneri will deploy Bennacer and Adli together in midfield while Thiaw and Gabbia anchor the defence. Giroud starts up top and he looks to add to his tally. Tomori will be on the bench as his return beckons.

There will be some positivity as Milan should have won the game against Atalanta but just couldn’t find the winner in the second half. The defence will need to shore up as the concession of penalties is hurting the side.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez, Bennacer, Adli, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.