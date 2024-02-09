AC Milan Winger In AFCON Finals As Nigeria Take On Ivory Coast For The Crown On Sunday

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze is heading to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a win on penalties over South Africa on Wednesday. Nigeria will face tournament hosts Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday night. The pair have already faced each other in the group stages with Nigeria winning 1-0.

Chukwueze is playing in his third AFCON tournament and has scored in the previous two so is overdue for a goal in the tournament. Chukwueze has played 4/6 games for the Super Eagles totalling 230 minutes. He has been dropped from the starting line up as manager Jose Peseiro opts for Nantes winger Moses Simon from the go.

Serie A is well represented in the final with Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and Chukwueze representing Nigeria while Christian Kouame (Fiorentina) and Evan Ndicka (AS Roma) playing for Ivory Coast.

Milan fans will be torn in the final as former midfielder Franck Kessie (Al Ahli) is a key fixture for Ivory Coast and put in an unreal performance in the quarter finals earning a MOTM award after scoring and converting his penalty in the shootout. Some other former Serie A face are Wilfried Singo (Torino-Monaco) and Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo-Nice).

Nigeria have won the tournament three times most recently in 2013 while Ivory Coast have won it twice most recently in 2015. A host nation has not lifted the trophy since Egypt in 2006.