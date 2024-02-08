AC Milan Drop Double Fourth Kit In Collaboration with Puma and Pleasures

AC Milan have dropped their fourth kit for the 2023/24 season. The Rossoneri announced on their website the launch of the kit in collaboration with PUMA and PLEASURES - an LA streetwear brand. Two shirts one dark and one light have been released.

Street-smart meets match-ready in the AC MILAN x PUMA x PLEASURES collaboration with the kit arriving in two contrasting shadowy colourways, symbolizing the transition from dusk to dawn (black and pristine), allowing fans to embody the AC Milan spirit from day to night, and across continents from Milan to Los Angeles.

For the first time in the Club’s history, the two distinct iterations of the Fourth Kit will be used in separate games.

Feb 11 - Napoli - Home - Dark version (Men’s)

Feb 18 - Monza - Away - Light version (Men’s)

Feb 18 - Inter Milan - Home - Dark version (Women’s)

The shirt is on sale through AC Milan and PUMA outlets with both authentic and replica versions available.