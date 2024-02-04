AC Milan Narrowly Beat Frosinone 3-2 As Jovic Saves Pioli Again

AC Milan travelled to face Frosinone last night looking to recover from a tough result against Bologna at the San Siro. Milan emerged victorious 3-2 after a couple of difficult periods but Luka Jovic bailed out Stefano Pioli for the umpteenth time.

Rafael Leao whipped in an inviting cross which Olivier Giroud nodded in at the back post demonstrating what he does best. The Frenchman needed the redemption after a missed penalty last week and pulled out all the stops as he scored and provided an assist in this game taking him to 21 goal contributions (G/A) for the season.

Eusebio di Francesco’s side won a penalty to make it 1-1 for Leao hand ball and stunned the Rossoneri to go 2-1 over the course of proceedings.

The equaliser came after Yacine Adli delivered a great cross to the back post for Giroud to lay off with his head across the goal before Matteo Gabbia got a diving header into the back of the net to equalise for us.

Luka Jovic turned in the winner after Frosinone struggled to clear their lines after Ismael Bennacer’s cross to secure the result.

Milan will now close the gap slightly to Inter Milan or Juventus or both after their derby tonight giving the side some momentum for a busy February schedule.