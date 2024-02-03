Match Preview: Frosinone vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan head to face Frosinone on the road after a dip in form while their opponents are on a slight recovery path. Milan will aim to take advantage of Inter Milan playing Juventus to gain some ground on the top two. Stefano Pioli needs to respond to the late collapse and reinforce the team in third position.

H2H

Frosinone 2-4 Milan

Milan 3-3 Frosinone

Frosinone 0-0 Milan

Milan 2-0 Frosinone

Milan 3-1 Frosinone

Form Guide (all competitions)

Frosinone: L, L, L, W, D

Milan: W, L, W, W, D

Players to Watch

Simon Kjaer

Milan have conceded five goals in the previous three league games. Gabbia is improving the defence but Thiaw, Kalulu and Tomori should all arrive in training at some point this month which makes each passing game possibly the last for Kjaer. The Danish veteran needs to help Maignan keep a clean sheet and support the squad to close out a win by not conceding silly late goals. The defender needs to fight for his minutes going forward so it is the ideal time to demonstrate his experience despite his declining physical abilities.

Kaio Jorge

The 22 year old on loan from Juventus had a tough start to the season but has been picking up in 2024. He now has 3 goals and 1 assist across all competitions but notably for Rossoneri fans, he is in red hot form with 2 goals in the last 2 games. The goals came against Cagliari and Hellas Verona allowing Frosinone to break a streak of five losses to secure a win and draw respectively. His goals have won his side crucial points and he can make the difference against Milan if given the space. The Rossoneri need to be wary of late goals and Jorge has scored in the 58th and 95th in the previous two.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud needs redemption this week. There has been lots of talk of his age, his movement, his replacements this season despite him getting the best start to the season since joining the Rossoneri. The missed penalty last week was disappointing and just as devastating as the Borussia Dortmund one sparking talks of Leao or Pulisic taking them going forward. He needs to make a statement with a goal and remind the fans what he can bring to the team. He needs to keep a calm head and deliver the goods as we all know he can.

Prediction: Frosinone 0-3 Milan