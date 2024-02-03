AC Milan Look To Recover Against Frosinone On The Road As Defensive Strength Is Needed

AC Milan will be on the road this evening to face Frosinone after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Bologna at the San Siro. Milan will be aiming to take advantage of the derby d’Italia between Inter Milan and Juventus to gain some ground on either of the teams ahead.

Milan will look to recover some of the injured players this month but thus far none will make it back in time for this clash. Ismael Bennacer is included in the squad for the game but will likely not feature after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

This will be a big game for Mike Maignan as something needs to change in the backline. Maignan has conceded 5 goals in the previous 3 games despite keeping two consecutive clean sheets before that in the league. The Rossoneri are conceding too much for the attack to compensate and need to find a way to keep a clean sheet. The keeper must be able to pull out a big performance.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.