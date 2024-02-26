AC Milan Held To A 1-1 Stalemate At San Siro By Atalanta But Leao Gets His League Goal

AC Milan took on Atalanta at the San Siro last night and Stefano Pioli will be feeling hard done with a 1-1 draw. The Rossoneri were not bested by Gian Piero Gasperini’s side for a third time this season but the record is poor with 2 losses and 1 draw.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring after just three minutes with an incredible solo effort pressing in from the left wing leaving two defenders on the floor before curling past Carnesecchi for the opener.

Milan dominated and had the better chances to double their lead but somehow the side conceded a harsh penalty yet again as Olivier Giroud was supposedly at fault. Koopmeiners stepped up and buried it to equalise for the Bergamo based side.

Milan we’re knocking at the door all game but nothing came as Giroud, Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek all wasted good chances. The draw allows Juventus to climb away from Milan again but keeps a safe distance between the Rossoneri and Bologna/Atalanta below.