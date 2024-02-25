Match Preview: AC Milan vs Atalanta H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Atalanta at the San Siro as the side desperately need a victory. Stefano Pioli and his side need to break their poor un against Atalanta and must be defensively sound to avoid dropping points again.

H2H

Milan 2-0 Atalanta

Atalanta 1-1 Milan

Milan 2-0 Atalanta

Atalanta 3-2 Milan

Milan 1-2 Atalanta (Coppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, L, L

Atalanta: W, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Stefano Pioli

Atalanta have five wins in a row, Milan have two consecutive losses heading into this game. Pioli has been beaten but Gasperini twice already this season and one of those games knocked us out of the Coppa Italia. Pioli needs to secure a win and keep the pressure on Juventus for the second place spot. Pioli is in the hot seat with his future on the line in the summer and is struggling to keep the side performing consistently.

Charles de Ketelaere

CDK is balling out in Bergamo. He has 10 goals and 7 assists thus far this season and more impressively hit his stride when Lookman was at AFCON providing the crucial goals that allowed Atalanta to close the gap to the UCL spots. CDK has found his stride as a secondary striker and is looking clinical so this game is the perfect opportunity for him to hit hard against his former club who did not show faith in him.

Malick Thiaw

The German centre back has struggled in the past two games since returning from injury. It is surprising that Pioli will deploy him in such a pivotal game especially since Kjaer has held up against tough strikers. Thiaw’s performance especially with the pressure to make up for the mistakes last week. He needs to add aerial cover and not allow the likes of Lookman and De Ketelaere have space to run in and get space to shoot.

Prediction: Milan 2-3 Atalanta