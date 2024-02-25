AC Milan Will Be Tested By Atalanta At Home Tonight

AC Milan face Atalanta at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli feels the heat. The Rossoneri are coming into the game with two back to back losses against AC Monza and Stade Rennais conceding 7 goals in the two games.

To add to Pioli’s woes, Milan have been beaten by Atalanta twice already this season in the league and in the cup which makes the outlook for this game shaky and threatens him with three consecutive defeats.

Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu are back in the squad but are not expected to play any part in this game.

Pioli is choosing to go with Malick Thiaw again in the league despite him showing signs of rust in the previous encounter which could spell disaster. Olivier Giroud will start up front with Luka Jovic suspended for two games.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez, Bennacer, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.