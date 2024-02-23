AC Milan Draw Slavia Praha For Europa League Round of 16

AC Milan were drawn into the round of 16 fixtures today in Nyon as the UEFA Europa League gears up for the next phase of the tournament. Milan beat Stade Rennais in the play offs to make it into the draw. AC Milan drew Slavia Praha for the next round as confirmed on their website.

Milan will play at the San Siro on the 7th of March and in Prague on the 14th of March.

REST OF THE DRAW

Sparta Praha (CZE) v Liverpool (ENG)

Olympique Marseille (FRA) v Villarreal (ESP)

AS Roma (ITA) v Brighton & Hove Albion (ENG)

SL Benfica (POR) v Rangers FC (SCO)

SC Freiburg (GER) v West Ham FC (ENG)

Sporting CP (POR) v Atalanta BC (ITA)

Qarabağ (AZE) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

THE DATES

Round of 16: 7 and 14 March 2024

Final phase draw: 15 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024 - Dublin Arena, Dublin (Republic of Ireland)