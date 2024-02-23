AC Milan Floored In 3-2 Loss To Stade Rennais But Progress On Aggregate

AC Milan have been beaten 3-2 by Stade Rennais on the road in France. The Rossoneri regardless secure their spot in the round of 16 of the Europa League but alarm bells must be sounding as Milan lose two in a row against beatable opposition while conceding a whooping seven goals just five days apart.

Stefano Pioli’s side lacked creativity and drive in this game whilst Rennes came out firing and hunting a comeback. Milan fell back 1-0 after just 11 minutes to a wonder strike from Benjamin Bourigeaud as the veteran midfield put in timeless performance. Bourigeaud would go on to score two penalties to complete a hattrick that won his side the game.

Luka Jovic equalised at 1-1 for Milan as he headed in from point blank range after Theo Hernandez whipped in a tasty cross while Rafael Leao equalised for 2-2 after a great solo run but was very lucky for the ball to bounce his way to pass it in after beating about four players on the trot.

Milan win 5-3 on aggregate to proceed to the next round however there must be concerns heading into the weekend facing Atalanta as Milan are on a two loss streak and have been beaten by Atalanta twice already this season.