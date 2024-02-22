Key Battles and Prediction: Stade Rennais vs AC Milan

AC Milan take on Stade Rennais in France to close out the play offs of the Europa League ahead of the round of 16 draw. Milan carry a 3-0 advantage but suffered a big defeat this weekend. Stefano Pioli will need a response from his squad.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Luka Jovic vs Arthur Theate

Theate is the most recognisable player on the pitch with his hair but this was not the reason he stood out in the reverse fixture as he seemed to lead Rennes. He was barking orders to the defence, throwing his body on the line to block shots and has a decent enough long ball on him to push the play forward. Jovic is coming off a red card and is yet to score for Milan in Europe. The striker has a two game suspension in the league so must make a case to play the full 90 minutes here and needs to redeem himself by getting onto the score sheet. Theate is a strong defender but Jovic’s ability to turn in from messy situations gives the potential for a key game for him.

Central midfielder vs Central midfielder

Tijjani Reijnders vs Azor Matusiwa

The Dutch midfielder made an impression last week with his swift movements and forward passing. He was the engine for Rennes releasing Bourigeaud and Doue down the wings. He put lots of pressure on Musah and Reijnders but will we be faced by a different midfield combo as Bennacer join Musah while Reijnders goes further up. The combination play between Musah and Bennacer can unlock space for Reijnders to carry the ball forward but the trio need to beware of Matusiwa’s ability to intercept and charge.

Centre back vs Striker

Simon Kjaer vs Arnaud Kalimuendo

The French striker is on 10 goals across all competitions for the season and has been decisive in 2024 with 6 goals coming since ringing in the new year. He fired some snapshots in the reverse fixtures but did not have that much of an opportunity on goal. Kjaer is showing with his experience and confidence an ability to marshal pacey strikers and shun them away from the box. He needs to keep up the good work and hold down the fort as Thiaw showed he is not ready for a start yet. If Kjaer can manage Kalimuendo as he did last week we can be confident in securing the result.

Predictions

Jovic Winner

Reijnders Winner

Kalimuendo Winner