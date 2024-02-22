Match Preview: Stade Rennais vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to France to take on Stade Rennais in the second leg of their play off in the Europa League with a 3-0 advantage. Stefano Pioli’s side are reeling from a heavy loss and will need to show a great amount of mental strength to not let this usurp the tie.

H2H

Milan 3-0 Rennes

Form Guide (all competitions)

Rennes: W, W, W, L, W

Milan: D, W, W, W, L

Players to Watch

Ismael Bennacer

The midfielder was sacrificed in the loss to Monza for Giroud to come on and picked up a slight knock. The midfield partnership with Adli has not taken off as expected and needs to be balanced out by a player who can cover more ground such as Reijnders and Musah. This game is an important one and Bennacer is one of the leaders of the side since the Scudetto season so should be bossing the midfield and running the proceedings for Milan.

Desire Doue

The 18 year old was easily the most impressive player for Rennes last week with his intense pressure and darting runs. He was a nuisance for Florenzi and created some good opportunities for Kalimuendo and Terrier up front. Doue has a unique ability to cause chaos in the middle of the park with his aggressive style of pushing the midfielders to rush their passes. Doue is one of the biggest threats to us and as seen from the Monza loss the attacks down the left wing cutting in can be our downfall.

Christian Pulisic

The winger got a goal and an assist in the loss to Monza marking a return after some quiet weeks. He is one of the most productive players in front of goal this season and needs to keep the pressure on and take on more chances as he shines brightest when firing at goal. Rennes have the ability to bounce back but if he can score and give us an early lead, it makes the entire affair easier and we can rest some players early for the Atalanta game.

Prediction: Rennes 2-2 Milan