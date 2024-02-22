 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Look To Win Their Play Off Against Stade Rennais In Style On The Road

Pioli needs to keep things simple and just see out the fixture to secure a knock out spot.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan travel to France to play Stade Rennais in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League play offs for a spot in the round of 16. Milan beat Rennes 3-0 at the San Siro last week after a convincing display and a brace from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Rossoneri collapsed over the weekend to a humiliating 4-2 loss to AC Monza and will need to quickly brush this off given Rennes are coming off a 3-1 win over Clermont Foot.

Steano Pioli is set to tinker with his side as Luka Jovic has a two game suspension in the league and Ruben Loftus-Cheek needs some rest. This points to Jovic starting and Tijjani Reijnders playing in a more advanced role while Ismael Bennacer and Yunus Musah anchor the midfield. Simon Kjaer will remain as the starting centre back in Europe.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Musah; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Jovic.

