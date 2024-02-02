Official: AC Milan Loan Promising Winger To Palermo With Option to Buy

AC Milan have announced on their website that promising youngster Chaka Traore will join Palermo on loan with an option to buy. The 19 year old will join Palermo on loan until the end of the season in Serie B as they seek promotion.

Traore joined from Parma in 2021 and only got his first team break a few months ago. This season, he has 2 goals in 3 games for the first team as well as 3 goals and 2 assist for the Primavera.

The Ivorian winger impressed in the few games he got to play in January 2024, scoring twice. He did enough to earn himself a move away in search of more playing time amidst lots of foreign interest, but it seems that Rossoneri management did not have faith in him for the long term, despite his talent.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that the buy option is set at 10 millions euros and the Rossoneri will have a 15% resale clause too. There is no mention of a buyback clause.