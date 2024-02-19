AC Milan Humbled By AC Monza In Crushing 4-2 Loss As Tow Loanees Deliver The Blows

AC Milan have been beaten by AC Monza for the first time ever at the U-Power Stadium after a shocking defensive and mental collapse. The 4-2 score line is a fair representation of a horrendous performance and the lack of focus in the squad. The opportunity to take second place from Juventus was there and Milan caved under the pressure.

Milan conceded a penalty early on as Malick Thiaw showed he was match sharp and has been rushed back into the side by Stefano Pioli. Thiaw had already shown worrying signs with some awry passing but made two fouls, one just outside the box on Djuric and one inside the box on Mota gifting Monza a penalty. Matteo Pessina converted from the spot to put us 1-0 down. The second goal came about 5 minutes later in additional time at the end of the first half as Mota opened up his body turning away from Florenzi and curling past Matteo Gabbia into the far corner to double their lead before the break as Thiaw failed to track Colpani’s run.

Pioli went to major changes bringing on Pulisic, Leao an Reijnders at the break. All of this would be damaged in the 52nd minute as Luka Jovic received an inexplicable red card after a VAR upgrade for pushing a Monza player and making contact with his face. The sending off prompted Giroud’s substitution on.

Olivier Giroud pulled one back in the 64th minute with a tap in after Christian Pulisic nodded up a cross. Pulisic himself would then get a goal with a great shot from inside the box in the 88th minute but the goals came to no avail as when it looked like we could tie the game, the defence collapsed again and we conceded two goals in the dying minutes.

The third goal for Monza came from a stunning Bondo curler but the assist was a knife to the heart from Daniel Maldini - who just joined them on loan - and to make matters worse, the other Milan loanee to Monza, Lorenzo Colombo killed off the game with a unreal strike to make it 4-2 marking a big loss for Pioli and Milan.