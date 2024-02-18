Key Battles and Prediction: AC Monza vs AC Milan

AC Milan face AC Monza on the road as the Rossoneri look to take second place in the Serie A. The stadium has been a tough one to perform in for the side but the rotation gives the depth players an opportunity to show off.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Goalkeeper vs Striker

Michele di Gregorio vs Luka Jovic

Jovic has 5 goal in 521 minutes in the Serie A averaging a goal every 105 minutes and has only started 4 times. He has been clinical for Stefano Pioli as a supersub and has been delivering match winners and equalisers consistently since December. This is chance to show he can lead the line and make the difference. Du Gregorio has three consecutive clean sheets bailing out Palladino in recent weeks. The match up will be an important one as Milan’s attack has been on fire while Monza’s defence has been solid so it is a chance to see who cracks first.

Central attacking midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Andrea Colpani vs Ismael Bennacer

The 24 year old is having a big year at Monza with 7 goals and 1 assist. Although most of these came early in the season, he is the only Monza player to score a goal in their previous four games. His winner against Sassuolo was crucial and he is known to turn up in the big games. Bennacer starting alongside Adli means the midfield battle is forward looking with gaps to be found for each side. Bennacer will need to cover ground and track Colpani throughout the game to relieve the pressure on the defence.

Left wing back vs Right winger

Alessio Zerbin vs Noah Okafor

Pioli is choosing to make Okafor his versatile attacker deploying him as a right winger for the first time meaning the Swiss youngster has started in each of the three attacking positions. Okafor scored the last time he played against Monza but will look to cause issues and create coming down the right wing. He will face Zerbin - on loan from Napoli - and will need to be able to dribble past him and create chances to run at Carboni. Okafor has been a good attacking outlet but needs to step it up with some consistent delivery in the final third.

Predictions

Jovic Winner

Bennacer Winner

Okafor Winner