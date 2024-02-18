Match Preview: AC Monza vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face AC Monza as the side look to take advantage of Juventus slipping up. Milan have the chance to go second and must maintain their killer instinct in attack.

H2H

Milan 4-1 Monza (Friendly)

Milan 4-1 Monza

Monza 0-1 Milan

Milan 1-1 Monza [6-5 pens] (Trofeo Berlusconi)

Milan 3-0 Monza

Form Guide (all competitions)

Monza: L, L, W, D, D

Milan: W, D, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Noah Okafor

The Swiss attacker is just back from injury and being eased into the team. He has a golden chance against Rennes which has blocked on the line and will want to get back onto the scoresheet sooner rather than later. Okafor scored against Monza the last time out before hurting himself with the celebration so he knows how to find the gaps in their defence. It will be good for him to get some minutes and find form as we enter a tricky stretch of games.

Michele do Gregorio

The keeper is in stellar form and has been saving Monza’s blushes in recent weeks. He has three consecutive clean sheets in the previous three games earning them 5 points. He will be the man to decide the outcome of the game as Milan heavily rotate in the midfield and attack. Jovic will be tasked to getting it through but Okafor should be able to create problems for the keeper too. The Rossoneri need an early goal again as the team can build and dominate when they have the breakthrough.

Luka Jovic

The striker finally gets a start after making the case to Pioli for a while. The rotation comes as a result of the UEL sandwich but he should take the opportunity try to put in a dominant display and add to his growing tally to ensure Milan extend his contract this summer. The striker has been great off the bench but has lacked a presence when starting games, if he can work on his hold up and movement, he can get the starting role before the end of the season.

Prediction: Monza 0-3 Milan