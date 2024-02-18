AC Milan Travel A Short Distance For Monza Clash As Thiaw Bounces Back To A Start

AC Milan travel to face Monza after a big win in the Europa League on Thursday night. The Rossoneri will don their sold out new 4th shirt where they collaborated with Pleasures in the light version. The Rossoneri easily beat Monza 3-0 at home in December with Jan Carlo-Simic getting a dream debut.

Raffaelle Palladino is under increased pressure as Monza have underperformed based on expectations this season. Stefano Pioli will be rotating his squad but will look at the opportunity to jump over Juventus in the table as a key motivator.

Inter Milan seem to be running away with the title but Milan keeping the pressure on is important and comfortably securing Champions League football must be the goal.

The big news is the return of Malick Thiaw into the starting line up after just one appearance off the bench since coming back from his injury.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez, Bennacer, Adli, Okafor, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Jovic.