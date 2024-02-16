 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Dominate Rennes In 3-0 Win At The San Siro With Loftus-Cheek Scoring Twice

The Rossoneri take control of the fixture and place themselves in a good position to rotate ahead of a big league clash.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan v Stade Rennais FC: Playoff First Leg - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Loris Roselli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AC Milan rocked Stade Rennais at the San Siro last night in a strong 3-0 victory with a big performance from Ruben Loftus-Cheek scoring a brace and a top display from Matteo Gabbia who was unbeatable in defence.

Stefano Pioli’s men made the most of their chances in the second half but went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a Loftus-Cheek header as he connected with a great curling cross from Alessandro Florenzi.

Milan doubled their lead early in the second half as Loftus-Cheek headed back into the net from Mandanda’s save not being cleared. The Englishman enjoyed a brilliant game.

The final goal of the game was the highlight as Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez combined brilliantly for a one-two starting with Leao’s back heel, Theo’s square ball and a first time shot from the Portuguese winger into the side netting. This is Leao’s 50th goal for Milan and it was a clear weight off his shoulders as the stadium burst into chants.

A 3-0 advantage is hugely beneficial heading to France next week and Milan already have one eye on the upcoming draw for the round of 16.

