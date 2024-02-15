Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Stade Rennais

AC Milan will play Stade Rennais over two legs in the play off round of the UEFA Europa League to secure a spot in the round of 16. The match at the San Siro is key for the Rossoneri to set the tone and give themselves an edge amidst a stacked schedule.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Right back vs Left midfielder

Alessandro Florenzi vs Desire Doue

The experienced wingback replace captain Davide Calabria due to injury but will be a welcome addition after a near flawless performance against Napoli. Florenzi adds some zest to the attack with his fizzling shots and knows how to defend well and keep the attackers bamboozled on their options. Doue is just 18 years old and causing waves since his debut and reminds me of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens of Borussia Dortmund who destroyed us on that same wing a couple of months ago. Florenzi will have his hands full managing his runs and keeping track of him despite his trickiness and direct dribbles.

Left back vs Right midfielder

Theo Hernandez vs Benjamin Bourigeaud

Hernandez has a big opportunity to show his growth and ability to defend against a veteran of the Europa League and a tricky winger. Hernandez will be tempted to exploit the space with wandering runs forward but must be able to drop back and keep Bourigeaud at bay as he is in top form since changing position. The battle between them will dictate how exposed the centre backs will be as Milan do not face 4-4-2 formations often anymore hence man marking will be the plan of the day.

Centre back vs Striker

Simon Kjaer vs Arnaud Kalimuendo

The French striker is on 10 goals across all competitions for the season and has been decisive in 2024 with 6 goals coming since ringing in the new year. He will be facing Matteo Gabbia and more worryingly Simon Kjaer who will not be able to handle his speed. Kjaer needs to employ his experience to limit the runs of Kalimuendo and keep him as far away from goal without the ability to burst into the space. The gaff sliding tackle on Kvaratskhelia in the previous game showed Kjaer’s vulnerability and Rennes will have been watching so expect long balls over Kjaer’s head with Kalimuendo running into the space.

Predictions

Florenzi Winner

Hernandez Winner

Kalimuendo Winner