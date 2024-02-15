Match Preview: AC Milan vs Stade Rennais H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan play Stade Rennasis at the San Siro tonight in the UEL play off round in front of a sold out crowd. Stefano Pioli will aim for a deep run in the competition as it is the only viable silverware left for the Rossoneri this season. The French opponents are a mere 7th place in Ligue 1 but Rennes are unbeaten in 9 games and have 8 wins in a row.

H2H

Milan and Rennes have never played together before.

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, D, W, W

Rennes: W, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Yunus Musah

The American midfielder has only managed 92 minutes in the league since his injury but played the full 90 minutes in the Coppa Italia loss to Atalanta. This will be his first start in over a month and is a big stage to perform on given the amount riding on progression for the Rossoneri. Musah is a solid player but has not properly found his role and chemistry just yet. His intensity should help against a French side known for their open play but he needs to be able t keep calm amidst the chaos and not lose the ball when pressed.

Benjamin Bourigeaud

The winger is in red hot form with 3 goals and 2 assists in the previous 6 games. He has 7 goals and 5 assists for the season but is yet to score in the UEL. The switch from central midfield to the right winger has really helped him discover his form and will be a nuisance for Theo Hernandez and Matteo Gabbia to manage. The 30 year old is a veteran of the competition and will be the leader for his side keeping them in check mentally to frustrate us and hit on the counter so is definitely the one to watch.

Rafael Leao

Most fans this year and last year have observed Leao switching off or seemingly at half pace in Serie A but in top form in Europe. We need that tonight. The winger is not having the best season but remains so crucial to the attack and playing styl of Pioli. His exchanges with Hernandez open tonnes of space and his individual ability to break the lines creates such dangerous chances for the Rossoneri. He shone against PSG when it mattered and let’s hope to see more of that in this competition.

Prediction: Milan 4-2 Rennes