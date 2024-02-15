AC Milan Welcome Stade Rennais To The San Siro As Giroud Leads The Attack

AC Milan host Stade Rennais at the San Siro in front of a sold out crowd including 7,000+ away fans in the play off round of the UEFA Europa League. The Rossoneri dropped down from the Champions League having finished third in their group and will be aoiming for a place in the final in Dublin.

Stefano Pioli is going to shake up the midfield entirely from the win over Napoli in the league bringing back Tijjani Reijnders and giving Yunus Musah a rare start since his return from the sidelines. It seems he wants more pace and physicality for this game.

The attacking trio remains the same supported by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an advanced position. Milan will lean on the experience of Olivier Giroud who won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2018/19 where he scored 11 goals in 14 games finishing at the top scorer in the competition.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Reijnders, Musah, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.