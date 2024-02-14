Former AC Milan Midfielder Scores In The Final and Leads Ivory Coast To AFCON Victory

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze was beaten in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against former Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and hosts Ivory Coast. The game ended 2-1 with goals from Franck Kessie (Al Ahli) and Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) arrying the hosts to a third AFCON title.

The former Milan midfielder left after the Scudetto winning season joining FC Barcelona on a free transfer which left Milan fans with mixed feelings of his legacy at the club. There are two camps in the Rossoneri fanbase, those who love him and whose who hate him with arguments for and against his playing style, his technical ability and the manner of his departure. He has a mixed year in Spain but made an impression scoring in the El Clasico against Real Madrid and forcing an own goal in another Clasico in the final of the Supercopa.

The midfielder moved to Saudi Arabia last summer to join Al-Ahli where he is now captain and enjoying a bumper season scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists just over midway through the season while reportedly earning a whooping 20 million euros per year.

The midfielder will be immensely satisfied with his moves after securing silverware for his country this past weekend and scoring in the final against Nigeria. The 2-1 win marks the third AFCON win for Ivory Coast and a third major trophy for the midfielder in three years.

His trophy record is pretty impressive now:

2022 - Serie A (AC Milan) - 6 goals

2023 - La Liga (Barcelona) - 1 goal, 1 assist

2024 - AFCON (Ivory Coast) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Seeing Kessie’s performance and career trajectory post-Milan, it does raise questions over the management and the loss of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessio Romagnoli and Franck Kessie on free transfers over relatively minor wage disagreements (500k to 2 million p.a.) given the quality that was lost as a result. Milan are yet to replace Kessie and struggle without a defensive midfielder who can cover ground. Calhanoglu is now arguably one of the best midfielders in the league and is carrying Inter Milan to their 20th Scudetto. Romagnoli was an experienced centre back and had a stellar debut season with Lazio where they were one of the best defences in the league. Donnarumma despite his mistakes and flops won the Euros for Italy and has two Ligue 1 titles in two years.