AC Milan Winger Chukwueze Loses In AFCON Final As Nigeria Are Beaten 2-1 By Ivory Coast

AC Milan right winger Samuel Chukwueze will be returning to Milano after a heart-breaking loss in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to hosts Ivory Coast 2-1. Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Chukwueze will return to Italy with heavy hearts and silver medals this week.

The former Villarreal man was given a rare start in the finals by manager Jose Peseiro but it did not really pay off. Nigeria were up 1-0 when Chukwueze was subbed off in the 56th minute and conceded almost immediately he went off. Former Milan midfielder Franck Kessie scored the equaliser and Sebastien Haller scored a late winner.

Chukwueze played 7 out of 9 games in the tournament getting 286 minutes under his belt. This is the first time he has not scored in an AFCON tournament having scored in 2019 and 2022. He will likely miss the next week or so to rest before returning to first team action with the Rossoneri.