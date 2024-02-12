AC Milan Beat Napoli 1-0 At The San Siro As Theo Delivers A Magnificent Finish

AC Milan faced off with defending champions Napoli at the San Siro last night as the Rossoneri launched their 4th kit for the season. The shirt proved to be a lucky one as with last year as Stefano Pioli’s men eked out a 1-0 victory.

Theo Hernandez was the star of the show as he scored a whopper and delivered a strong defensive display. The French left back scored in the 25th minute after a great exchange with Rafael Leao and a clear run on goal. He still needed to tuck away from a tight angle and managed a sublime finish to give Milan the advantage,

The Rossoneri should have capitalised and scored again in the first half but the tide turned after the break and there was non-stop attacking from Napoli in the second half. Milan survived the onslaught but were lucky given the ball struck the woodwork and numerous blocks were needed to keep the ball away from the goal.

A huge three points for Pioli and Milan giving the side some breathing room for the coming two weeks.