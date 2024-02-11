Match Preview: AC Milan vs Napoli H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan will play the current Serie A champions Napoli and aim to deal a big blow to their campaign. The Rossoneri have been hit and miss throughout the year but need a strong display especially in defense or risk being dragged into the fourth place dogfight.

H2H

Milan 1-2 Napoli

Napoli 0-4 Milan

Milan 1-0 Napoli (UCL)

Napoli 1-1 Milan (UCL)

Napoli 2-2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, W, W, D, W

Napoli: W, W, L, W, D

Players to Watch

Yacine Adli

The midfielder will be paired up with Bennacer for the first time from the start, he needs to be adaptable and work well with him as he is the likely starter going forward and will need to complement his style of play. Adli and Bennacer are both French-Algerian and have often spoken of their good chemistry in training but the stacked Napoli midfield will cause issues with Zielinski, Lobotka and Anguissa able to press high and attack on the fly. Adli has an important role to play unlocking runs for the wingers and delivering deep crosses for the strikers to ensure we are challening Meret.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal of the new year last weekend in the win over Halls Verona. The Georgia international has a new role under Mazzarri as a CAM and given the absence of Osimhen, he has more room to manoeuvre in the middle as opposed to being confined to the wing. It will be interesting to see how Milan defend against him as Calabria has done well in the previous games to cut him out but the responsibility may swap to Adli and Bennacer for this tie.

Matteo Gabbia

Gabbia has been solid since his return from loan at Villarreal and has a real chance to hold on to the starting spot until the end of the season given Thiaw, Tomori and Kalulu will only return in March and will need to gain match fitness and sharpness over time. Gabbia’s goal last week and overall solid defensive performances are encouraging and if he can deliver a big display against Napoli with the likes of Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori and Politano running at him, he may have a new lease of life at the club.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Napoli