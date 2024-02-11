AC Milan Face Defending Champions Napoli At The San Siro As Bennacer Starts Post-AFCON

AC Milan host Napoli at the San Siro tonight in a big clash for the top four spots. Napoli are the defending champions of the Serie A but are putting up the worst title defence in history leading to the sacking of Rudi Garcia midway through the season and the appointment of Walter Mazzarri in the interim. Napoli have lost just once in the previous five league games.

Stefano Pioli has a forced change to his starting line up as Tijjani Reijnders will miss a game for the first time this season due to his suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards. The change brings in Ismael Bennacer - who is back from AFCON and an injury - into the starting line up pairing up with Yacine Adli for the first time.

Frank Zambo Anguissa similarly returns for Napoli after his run in AFCON boosting the strength of their midfield but Victor Osimhen will be missing.

Milan need a win to create some momentum for their big games across the month of February. Milan have Stade Rennais in the coming two midweeks followed by Monza and Atalanta this month.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Adli, Bennacer, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.