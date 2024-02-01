Official: AC Milan’s Argentine Defender Joins Salernitana On Loan Until The Summer

AC Milan have announced a deadline day deal on their website as Marco Pellegrino will leave the Rossoneri to join Salernitana on loan for six months. Salernitana are facing relegation as they sit in 20th place but are just 6 points off from safety.

The 21 year old Argentinian centre back joins the club after an injury derailed him at Milan restricting him to just one appearance despite the defensive crisis and has now fallen further down the pecking order since the return of Matteo Gabbia from Villarreal.

Pellegrino played just one game for the Rossoneri this season against Napoli getting 68 minutes of play before he broke his foot. The fact that he made appearances for Platense and Milan already this season caused some delay with the move as there were permissions needed from FIFA to allow him to play for three teams in a single season.

He will be aiming to get plenty of playing time to be able to create some space for himself in Milan next season.