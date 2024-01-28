AC Milan Miss Two Penalties Overshadowing RLC Double in 2-2 Draw with Bologna

AC Milan dropped two huge points at the San Siro with a last minute collapse against Bologna in a 2-2 draw. Thiago Motta got sent off in the first half for protesting but made an impact regardless as his side showed lots of fight and did not give up until the final minute where new signing Filippo Terracciano had a mental collapse and cost us points.

The big talking point will be Milan’s two missed penalties in the game. The Frenchmen crumbled under the pressure as Olivier Giroud took a lousy penalty in the first half and Theo Hernandez slammed the post in the second half before bundling home but the goal being cancelled because of an obscure penalty rule. Two penalties missed in one game spell trouble for Pioli as the side could not beat Skorupski from the spot.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a brilliant brace with a goal in each half. He toe poked a low square ball from Davide Calabria to equalise at 1-1 and he would connect with a strong header from Alessandro Florenzi’s looping cross to make it 2-1 late on.

Joshua Zirkzee scored a stunner for Bologna in the first half while Riccardo Orsolini dispatched his penalty well in the second half. Two point dropped for Milan in a crucial moment ahead of a packed February schedule.