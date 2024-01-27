Match Preview: AC Milan vs Bologna H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan play a tough game at the San Siro tonight against Bologna. The side have been punching above their weight under Thiago Motta this season but have faltered in recent weeks. A big clash like this is a prime opportunity for them to bounce back so Stefano Pioli need to be calm and deliver a deadly blow early.

H2H

Bologna 2-4 Milan

Milan 0-0 Bologna

Milan 2-0 Bologna

Bologna 1-1 Milan

Bologna 0-2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, L, W, W

Bologna: W, L, D, L, L

Players to Watch

Yacine Adli

Adli has been in Stella form in recent weeks, and has a really forced his way into the starting lineup, especially bagging his first goal for the Rossoneri. His distribution is always key for us in the attacking phases but in this game, he needs to be able to deliver a strong defensive performance, going up against Lewis Ferguson, and the quick and mobile Bologna counter attack. We have seen numerous mistakes from Avenue in and around the box, leading to Coles over the course of the season, but he needs to ensure this is not the case tonight.

Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee will have an important game tonight as he is courted by the top clubs in Europe - one of which is Milan. The former Bayern Munich Academy player should be looking at this as an audition to play for one of the most prestigious clubs in Italy. This is a positive and a negative for Milan as a good performance hurts us in the short term, but may give us a good striker for the long-term. Ideally Zirkzee please a fantastic 90 minutes but it’s bested by Maignan. He has 8 goals and 4 assist for the season thus far.

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic will have an important role to play in the tie against Bologna tonight. He will be going down to win that has Saelemaekers and Kristiansen which means he will get double upped on consistently and will not have much room to operate. Pulisic will need to open up spaces and find a way to deliver crosses into the box despite this pressure as Milan must outscore Bologna. It will also be an interesting showdown for Saelemakers as he will aim to make his replacement slip up.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Bologna